Home Cities Bengaluru

Bellandur residents want better infra

The residents say that Bellandur and the surrounding areas have become a concrete island and the Outer Ring Road is the only road connectivity available.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Bellandur staged a protest against the poor infrastructure and the planning that goes behind their development in South East Bengaluru, on Tuesday.Over 500 people holding placards, formed a human chain on Outer Ring Road, demanding that the government does not permit any projects around Bellandur, till the connectivity and infrastructure improves.

“I moved to Bellandur from Koramangala as my daughter’s school is on Sarjapura Road and we wanted to save travel time. But even though the school is only 4 km away it takes an hour and a half to reach,” said Sonam K, a resident of Bellandur.

Dipa P, a resident of Adarsh Farm Retreat, said that it takes 30 to 60 minutes to travel 1.5 km, during peak hours.“There have even been instances when ambulances are stuck in traffic jams, which lead to fatalities. The government has permitted the construction of two large commercial spaces in Bellandur. This means that the number of vehicles on the same cluttered road will see a lakh more vehicles, which in turn will lead to more traffic snarls,” she said.

The residents say that Bellandur and the surrounding areas have become a concrete island and the Outer Ring Road is the only road connectivity available. “There is no plan of Metro or sub- urban rail. The elevated corridors and road widening are on hold because of space constraints. The government is proposing TDR on the roads, which l ocals do not want. The government should first improve
infrastructure before permitting any more residential and commercial projects,” a resident said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp