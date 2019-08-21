Bellandur residents want better infra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Bellandur staged a protest against the poor infrastructure and the planning that goes behind their development in South East Bengaluru, on Tuesday.Over 500 people holding placards, formed a human chain on Outer Ring Road, demanding that the government does not permit any projects around Bellandur, till the connectivity and infrastructure improves.

“I moved to Bellandur from Koramangala as my daughter’s school is on Sarjapura Road and we wanted to save travel time. But even though the school is only 4 km away it takes an hour and a half to reach,” said Sonam K, a resident of Bellandur.

Dipa P, a resident of Adarsh Farm Retreat, said that it takes 30 to 60 minutes to travel 1.5 km, during peak hours.“There have even been instances when ambulances are stuck in traffic jams, which lead to fatalities. The government has permitted the construction of two large commercial spaces in Bellandur. This means that the number of vehicles on the same cluttered road will see a lakh more vehicles, which in turn will lead to more traffic snarls,” she said.

The residents say that Bellandur and the surrounding areas have become a concrete island and the Outer Ring Road is the only road connectivity available. “There is no plan of Metro or sub- urban rail. The elevated corridors and road widening are on hold because of space constraints. The government is proposing TDR on the roads, which l ocals do not want. The government should first improve

infrastructure before permitting any more residential and commercial projects,” a resident said.