Bengaluru: Cabbie slits throat in car; carpenter hangs self

Published: 21st August 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, including a cab driver, committed suicide in separate incidents. In one case, Manjunath, ( 27) slit his throat inside his cab at Jnanabharathi on Tuesday. Police said he was under financial crisis.

Manjunath hailed from Channapattana and was living alone at Annapurneshwaringar in the city. According to the police, Manjunath drove his vehicle near the Bangalore University campus and locked himself inside the car. He then slit his throat with a knife. He left no suicide note and preliminary investigations revealed that there was no foul play, police said. The knife and the cab has been seized.

In another case, 33-year-old Basavaraju, a carpenter, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Madanayakanahalli on Monday. He had married six years ago. Basavaraju’s wife Rashmi would allegedly harass him over trivial issues.

So, he decided to separate from her and also stopped going to work. Based on a complaint, Madanayakanahalli police registered a case of abetment of suicide against Rashmi.

(If you are in emotional  distress, you can contact SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani)

