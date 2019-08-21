Bengaluru needs self-sustainable micro-cities: Harish Bijoor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The beauty of Bengaluru lies in the fact that everyone is at peace and its people are not concerned with jingoism, said Harish Bijoor in an interaction with CE. Going on to call it a ‘bisi bele bath’ city, the brand consultant added, “It’s great that we are such a mixed city. People sometimes ask if I mean khichdi instead of bisi bele bath but I promptly say the former is north Indian and nowhere nearly as tasty as the latter.”

But while it is the pride and joy of the city, Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan nature might also be the reason we may collapse soon, said Bijoor. “We’ve become too much of a magnet. So the idea should be to not repel anyone from coming in. But at the same time, we shouldn’t attract as many people as we do. This is because of the limitations we have, be it land or infrastructure.”

A possible solution, in this case then, would be to develop micro-cities within Bengaluru. Citing the example of Tumakuru and Anekal, he explained, “The city is going to attract a lot of people but it cannot all be in the city. We must develop the surrounding areas into self-sustainable micro-cities, because the image of a city cannot be defined by five or six areas. It has to come from all the locations in the city.”

Bijoor also spoke about the need for the city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to be split into three for better efficiency. However, the onus on building a better city cannot just lie with civic officials. “We have many civic bodies and civic-minded people but there’s no action at grassroots level,” said Bijoor. “We have Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), citizen groups like Whitefield Rising, lake bodies and Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC), but what’s missing is people actually putting their sweat into local activities and activations.”

As the conversation veered off towards old vs new Bengaluru, there was a general consensus in the room that while Bengaluru was well-known as a pensioner’s paradise, it couldn’t have hung on to that tag if it wanted to become the international city it is today. Agreed Bijoor, adding, “Development is good. But planned development may be better.”

When speaking about Bengaluru, it’s impossible to ignore the role the city has played in building the startup ecosystem of the country. But currently, that ecosystem is shrouded by the dark veil of coffee king VG Siddhartha’s death, an incident that Bijoor calls a jolt moment for the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the entire country. “It’s unfortunate, because we are a city that depends on ecosystem of entrepreneurship, and we are the startup capital of the country,” says Bijoor.

When asked about the main reason for this incident, he promptly pointed out that every business, especially startups, are spurred by debt and managing that becomes very difficult. “And as times become tough, managing the mind becomes even tougher.”