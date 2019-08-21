Home Cities Bengaluru

Catching cancer early: Hospital launches breast clinic in city 

With an aim to detect breast cancer in its initial stage, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road has launched an exclusive breast ward and Apollo Breast Clinic.

Published: 21st August 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an aim to detect breast cancer in its initial stage, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road has launched an exclusive breast ward and Apollo Breast Clinic. This clinic will help raise 
awareness on comprehensive breast cancer and pre-cancer screening.The hospital has a team of female doctors who will help fight breast cancer which is mostly curable if detected early.

The team of doctors (Apollo Oncology Team) comprises breast cancer surgeons, reconstructive plastic surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, radiologists, psychologists and counsellors. Apart from the doctors, the team has trained nurses as well. The clinic also provides treatment for associated conditions affecting other organs.

Addressing the crowd during the launch event, senior consultant of Apollo Hospital Dr Soumya Holla said: “The rate of incidence and that of cure for breast cancer is disturbing because although it is curable, most patients visit the oncologist at terminal stages. Our new clinic looks forward to make patients aware of the condition.”

Veteran actor Arundhati Nag was the chief guest of the launch event. She asserted: “It is a privilege to be a part of such a wonderful initiative. This clinic will efficiently resolve the issues responsible for late 
detection of the condition and save many lives.”

