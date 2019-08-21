Go green, make your own idol in Bengaluru

Varsha Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, city streets will host Ganesha idols surrounded by flowers, brimming with flashlights and music. In the urge to go big, many end up bringing home Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols which takes a toll on the city’s lakes and aquatic life. In a bid to tackle this, cafés and pottery studios across the city are hosting eco-friendly Ganesha-making workshops.

Ritu Jadham, an artist-potter who has been working with Mud Effects for eight years, tells CE that the studio usually hosts idol-making workshops for a week before the festival. “We take eight participants in each batch in order to instruct them better. We want to prove to participants that even clay Ganeshas can be aesthetically pleasing,” she said, adding that the studio provides colours that can be used to paint the idol according to the creativity of the participants.

The pottery studio will not be using any mould for the clay. Instead, they will use natural lakeside clay that can be dried and reused as soil for potted plants. It is also a matter of getting in touch with your body and hand movements, said Suma GV, an artist who will be conducting a workshop at Dialogues Café, JP Nagar, this Saturday. “Clay is moldable and enables you to get in touch with your creativity, and shape it the way you want to,” she said, adding that the love that comes from making your idol will only add to the festivities.

The Circular Square, a co-working and events space on Kanakapura Road, is more focused on the experience it can provide for a family. Arti Subramanium, the founder of the space, said, “We like to make a fanfare about it and bring in music. We have a procession for when the families take the Ganesha home,” she said. The idols will include seeds, so participants can add to the greenery in their gardens.

Stressing the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rahi Santhanam, a teacher who has an M.Phil in Yoga and Psychology, is conducting a workshop at Dhyaana School of Wellbeing & Health Café. “At the event, we will first prepare our inner spaces to invoke Ganesha’s principle through chanting, mudra, visualisation and breath work,” she said. Through this process, she aims to honour the earth and give back to it by being eco-conscious.

For a greener tomorrow

A Guinness World Record attempt is about to be made with 2,000-3,000 participants sculpting their own Ganesha idols, all at the same time. Titled Making of the Clay Seed Ganesha, the event is free for all and is being held on August 25 at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi, between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The use of clay will significantly reduce the number of non-sustainable POP idols being made, sold and immersed in lakes, triggering pollution.

Shri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, the organisers of this Go Green Ganesha initiative, says that all the necessary material, clay and other material inclusive, will be provided to participants at the venue.

Those interested will need to make a prior registration at 93420 22070 or 95904 43016.