Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc unveils new logo, students unhappy

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) unveiled its new logo on Tuesday, 67 years after the first logo/seal was hand-drawn.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

(Above) Students and faculty members of Indian Institute of Science make a formation of their new logo, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday; (Left) A student protests against the logo by sporting a printout of a detergent company logo on his T-shirt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) unveiled its new logo on Tuesday, 67 years after the first logo/seal was hand-drawn.Students and faculty stood in a human formation in front of the main building, outlining the shape of the new logo. However, most students were unhappy with the manner in which the logo was finalised.

In a three-hour online poll conducted by the student council on Monday, 90 percent of 2,800 students said they did not want the new logo.A committe of professors worked on the logo with the branding company. They will also be developing a brand manual. “Lot of engagement has happened with various stakeholders over the past two years but we could not reach out to everyone,” said IISc director Prof Anurag Verma.
Talking about the new logo, Kaushal Verma, in-charge of branding committee said, “The old seal will remain on degree certificates, transcripts and MoUs. The old crest has been modified.”

In the public discussion that followed the presentation of the new logo, a student from the crowd said, “At least one representative from the student council should have been consulted when the logo was finalised. This is terribly discriminatory to the student population.”

Some said it was not appealing, pointing out its similarity to the logo used by a detergent brand. To express displeasure, one student was seen sporting a printout of the detergent company logo stuck onto his T-shirt.
A student who did not wish to be named said, “We found out about it when we saw some of the new students carrying ID cards with the logo.”

Responding to complaints from the students in the audience, Kaushal Verma said, “800 students were e-mailed in July last year regarding the new logo creation. We took inputs from as many stakeholders and went ahead.”

Mental health check
When asked about IISc’s plans to help students with their mental health, Director Prof Anurag Verma told the media on the sidelines of the event that two part-time psychiatrists and one full-time psychiatrist will be brought on board. “Every year, we plan to hold a week-long workshop in every department to address mental health as an issue. This time we have included a questionnaire regarding mental health as well, so students do not have the hesitation to speak up,” Verma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp