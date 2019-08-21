Home Cities Bengaluru

Morning Raag with Amrutha Venkatesh

Jagriti Theatre’s Morning Raag is a one of kind concert series, celebrating the best in Indian classical music.

Published: 21st August 2019

Amrutha Venkatesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jagriti Theatre’s Morning Raag is a one of kind concert series, celebrating the best in Indian classical music. Carefully curated concerts from some of the best in the industry, Morning Raag has hosted performances by Tara Kini, MD Pallavi, Nishant Panicked and Bindumalini Narayana Swamy since the series began in January this year. This month, Morning Raag will host Carnatic singer, Amrutha Venkatesh.

She will present compositions in many languages by a variety of composers.Amrutha Venkatesh, from Bengaluru, is making a mark as a musician who blends tradition with innovation. She is currently under the tutelage of Prince Rama Varma and Parassala B Ponnammal of Trivandrum. She has studied under Sri M T Selvanarayana and Smt Charumathi Ramachandran.

A recipient of many accolades, she was the second ever woman artiste to perform at the hallowed Navarathri Mandapam at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She was given the ‘Outstanding Vocalist Prize by the Madras Music Academy for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017.Among the awards she has received are ‘Raga Laya Prabha’ from Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira and ‘Yuva Purandara Award’ from Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha, Bangalore.

Known for her wide repertoire of compositions, Amrutha’s music has a strong audience base in India as well as abroad. She is a polyglot and can read and write all the South Indian Languages and Hindi (Devanagari Script). This helps her to sing the lyrics of the compositions which are in Sanskrit, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam with a deeper understanding of the pronunciation and meaning.
The event will be held on August 25, at 7.30 am. The duration is 70 minutes.

