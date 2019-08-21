Raising the bar

Home Cities Bengaluru

This day-long session called B.A.R Episode 2 is a platform for startups, influencers, speakers, job applicants and experts to collaborate  

Nikitha Shiv; (Right) A session from the previous edition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : While bars are usually a place to meet like-minded contemporaries, this B. A. R is a platform to network and establish potential business links. As Nikitha Shiv, founder and CEO of ‘The Mana Network’, says B.A.R is a digital network where VCs, startups, agencies, influencers, speakers, job applicants and experts collaborate.  

To be held over the weekend, B.A.R Episode 2 (which stands for ‘To Build, Aspire and Rise’) will bring together founders of startups, emerging business leaders, investors and influencers on the same platform. The day-long event–which will see Priyank Kharge as one of the solo speakers–will include workshops, one-on-one interactions, group discussions, product exhibitions, and out-of-the-box content creators from diverse industries.

“It’s not only to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit within each of us, but also create a vast number of possibilities to connect, communicate and collaborate. No matter how resourceful online networking is, offline networking has proven to be effective,” says Shiv, adding that the idea was born with the intention of getting the whole ecosystem together in order to build and grow stronger business relationships. 

Unlike any other ‘boring workshops/classroom sessions’, Shiv says these workshops not only teach you the ‘how’ and ‘why’ but are also focused on teaching hacks that would probably take years of learning and experience otherwise. For instance, the zero rupees start-up demonstrates how ideas can be turned into reality without having to spend a single penny. 

To make the experience as close to possible as a ‘bar’, there will be food, beverages stalls and experience zones where companies can exhibit and demonstrate their product. If you register for ‘Bartender’, your networking abilities will be assessed.  Panel discussions on Innovations & Investments; Entrepreneurship, Startup Challenges,  Building a Network and Content Strategy; Building Large Scale Businesses, Global Marketing and Sales Automation will also be held.

While the Bar Pitch is an initiative to help entrepreneurial minds a step closer to achieving their dreams, wherein individuals can pitch their distinctive idea to potential investors, the B.A.R awards will recognise members of the business world who have made their impact on people and their lifestyles in a short period. B.A.R Episode 2 is taking place at UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, on August 24, 9.30am to 9.30pm. Tickets are available on townscript.com

