Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents should manage their waste: Justice Adi 

Officials from the BBMP and ward corporators were also present during the interactive session.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Subhash Adi, chairman of the National Green Tribunal Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management, on Tuesday said residents should manage their waste at street and ward level.
Speaking to residents of Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Justice Adi said citizens should follow the motto, “Our waste, our responsibility and our ward, our responsibility.”

He said when residents segregate their waste and compost their wet waste in their ward and street itself, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will save at least `1,000 crore a month.

Officials from the BBMP and ward corporators were also present during the interactive session. While residents were keen to manage their waste, they also pointed out to the garbage piles in most areas of Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. They said BBMP officials, pourakarmikas and contractors pay little attention to many areas as they are on the city’s outskirts, where “decision makers do not reside”.

Justice Adi said residents must segregate their waste and those failing to do will be penalised heavily. The NGT and courts have banned dumping of waste in land fills and quarry sites any more, he added.

He said of the 11,000 tonnes of garbage generated in Karnataka, 5,800 tonnes is from Bengaluru alone, but only 40 per cent or less is segregated. Dumping of garbage in landfills is only polluting the ground water, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp