Street food for the soul in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: CE heads to the nooks and crannies of the city to dish out some local favourites. Join us on this food trail.

Malleswaram

Take a short walk from Veena Stores, a landmark at Malleswaram, and you will find students from the nearby MES College huddled on this road. Neatly tucked away on 16th cross, a residential area, is a small street full of stalls, ranging from chat centres, juice corners and dessert shops, where you can find everything that a food street can serve. Among this array of stalls, are two places you must check out – Kumar’s Hot Hot Chinese Food and Sri Sai Ram Chats and Juice Center.

The former serves Indo-Chinese food – Veg Noodles, Manchuri Fried Rice and their speciality is Spanish Manchuri, which is made of spinach, cabbage and other ingredients. The latter has 99 street food dishes to choose from, explaining its popularity around the area.

Their special food though is Crazy Chat, made with chips. The owner is not willing to reveal any details, so you will have to try it to know. “Although there is no place to sit down and eat, this adds to the charm of the road. The prices are also pocket-friendly for us. It’s near our college, and it’s a quick bite for us, as classes get over by 3 pm,’’ said Tanu Gowda, a student of MES College.

Koramangala

If you want to have street dishes from various parts of India, look no further than Ganapathi Temple Road. Serving street Oriya, Tamilian, Kannadiga, Malayali, Andhra, Rajasthani and many more dishes to choose from, come 5 pm and you will be spoilt for choice here. Some stalls that could specifically catch your attention are Mumbai Pav Bhaji and 99 variety dosa stall. At the Mumbai Pav Bhaji, their speciality is Cheese Pav Bhaji and Paneer Pav Bhaji.

“It’s not everywhere that you get to taste these different foods, and here the taste is nothing like the rest,’’ said Payal Sharma, a resident of Koramangala and regular visitor to the stall. Another street food stall that stands out amongst the line is 99 varieties of dosa stall. From Mysore Masala Dosa varieties to mixed variety dosas and Paneer Pav Bhaji Dosa, Schezwan Paneer Mysore Masala Dosa, you have a number of options to choose from. “Where else do you get to see so many varieties of dosa at one place? Just here!,’’ said Rajan M, a visitor to the stall.

VV Puram Chaat Street

Known as the most famous eat street in Bengaluru, V V Puram Eat Street lives up to its name as there are more than 20 stalls of food to choose from. This road, which is close to Sajjan Rao Circle in Basavanagudi, gets a sea of foodies from 6pm every day, with crowds growing on weekends. Eat Street’s most known characteristic is their Avarekai Mela (hyacinth beans). Both varieties of hithkabele (peeled beans) and avarebele (unpeeled beans) of more than 1,000 kg are purchased from farmers to prepare a variety of dishes. People’s favourite, however, seem to be Bangapet Chats and Idli Mane.

Bangarpet Chat’s speciality is their white pani puri, wherein they give you puris filled with green chutney, onions and carrot and the colour of the pani is transparent. But when you mix it with puri, a burst of flavour hits your taste buds. Idli mane houses a variety of idlis and dosas. Gowda, who makes the dosas, said, “It’s like trying to count drops of water in the ocean, there is no counting how many people come.” The most asked for dish in Idli Mane is Mysore Masala Dosa.

Shivaji Nagar

Shivaji Nagar, known for shopping streets, is also known for different types of food selections. Walk towards Basilica church and you will face a stretch of a road filled with food stalls and shops laced with at least 20 years of food-making experience. As you walk down the road, you will see a push cart kebab stall. People line up for their famous seekh kebabs, chops and sheeta.

“Close to 200 customers come to our shop in the weekends,’’ said Sheeru S, the owner of this stall, who has been into this for the last 12 years. Another shop which enjoys the same popularity is Luna sweets. This 51-year-old sweet shop, started by Abdul Khayyum, has sweets like Chobe ka Meeta and Ras Malai. But their bestseller is their invention called Aflatoon, a milk-based sweet made with semolina. If you want to quench your thirst, you can visit Savera Tea Center, which sells the famous Sulemani chai, a flavoured black tea and also Kacchi Chai, a milk-based tea.

Vijayanagar

The hot steam from dosa beckons you to this lane. Situated near the Vijayanagar Water tank, just a small walk away from the Metro station, this road is parked with carts selling chaat, dosa, paddu and jalebi. Around 20 push-carts make their way into the location by 5pm and soon after the area is swarming with families. Satish (40), a vendor who sells idli, dosa and puri, said the street has grown in popularity since he set up his business there eight years ago. “I lived in the area, and when I first started out here, there were not more than five carts. Now, we get around 400 customers every day,” he said.

A group of college students gathered around soda shop that they deem unique – Wonder Sipp. Kavan Gowda (24), the owner of the shop, said, “Our soda-flavoured chilly-lemon vodka is very popular.” The street is also well-known for the six different kinds of manchurian. Try Spurthy Gobi Centre, which has many Indo-Chinese amalgamations. Another locals’ favourite is the steaming jalebi cart, which remains stubbornly unnamed, but has a massive fanbase.

Seshadripuram

Parallel to the railway line, Seshadripuram Food Street is a 40m stretch that locals usually visit to eat fresh dosa and chaat. Visit Sharada Prasad Chats to savour their Jalebi Dahi Masala, made by adding pieces of jalebi into a dahi masala mix.Sharada Prasad, the owner of the shop, has been in Bengaluru for 38 years and has been in this business for the last 23 years. His shop alone gets a footfall of 100 to 150 people on a weekend.

With no time to talk, Surendra Pratap Singh, son of Sharada Prasad, added, “Along with our Jalebi Dahi Masala, Paneer Masala Puri is also equally loved.’’ Another dosa joint that is well received and loved is Umesh Dosa Point.

Thanks to so many people visiting this outlet, and the owner not being able to handle them, another outlet is now open in the same area. “My favourite is their pudi masala dosa, it’s also their signature dish,’’ said Nirankush Kenjige, an associate at Srinivas and Bhadrim,who has been a regular customer there for five consecutive years.