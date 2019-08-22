Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will get a new chief only after bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, who has completed at least three years, will continue in his post till the Assembly byelections. Just a few days after BS Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner was changed.

Senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao became the new police commissioner. There was news that Prasad, who has been serving as the BBMP commissioner since April 2016, will also be transferred as he has already completed three years.

A senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express that Prasad will not be transferred immediately. “We have Assembly byelections soon. We do not want to take the risk of changing the BBMP commissioner. The new person will take some time to get adjusted to the post. So we shall wait till the election is over,” he said.

During the Assembly elections in 2018, Prasad, who was serving as the BBMP Commissioner and the district election officer for Bengaluru, was transferred for two months after BJP members lodged a complaint before the Election Commission. They alleged that Prasad is biased towards Congress.