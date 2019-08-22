Home Cities Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will get a new chief only after bypolls

N Manjunatha Prasad, who has completed at least three years in the post, will continue in his post till the Assembly byelections.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad addresses a meeting

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad addresses a meeting (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, who has completed at least three years, will continue in his post till the Assembly byelections. Just a few days after BS Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner was changed.

Senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao became the new police commissioner. There was news that Prasad, who has been serving as the BBMP commissioner since April 2016, will also be transferred as he has already completed three years.

A senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express that Prasad will not be transferred immediately. “We have Assembly byelections soon. We do not want to take the risk of changing the BBMP commissioner. The new person will take some time to get adjusted to the post. So we shall wait till the election is over,” he said.

During the Assembly elections in 2018, Prasad, who was serving as the BBMP Commissioner and the district election officer for Bengaluru, was transferred for two months after BJP members lodged a complaint before the Election Commission. They alleged that Prasad is biased towards Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BS Yediyurappa N Manjunatha Prasad BBMP new chief
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp