Home Cities Bengaluru

Car gets stuck in slush, hits traffic in Whitefield for hours  

Traffic on the busy EPIP zone of Whitefield was hit on Wednesday, due to the slush on ITPL Main Road.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman helps others push a car out of slush on ITPL Road in Whitefield, on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Traffic on the busy EPIP zone of Whitefield was hit on Wednesday, due to the slush on ITPL Main Road. The area witnessed a major traffic gridlock for more than six hours.The already ruined roads were further deteriorated due to the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. A car got stuck in the slush near SAP Labs office. Many vehicles queued up within a few minutes during peak hours.

As a result, people and traffic cops got together to push the car out of the slush. The jam was so bad that vehicles were chock-a-block till Mahadevapura, Hoodi, Brookfield, Marathahalli and th surrounding areas.
“Metro construction work is going on and the road condition is not good. That resulted in the mess. With the involvement of several agencies, normal movement of vehicles was restored after 6-7 hours,” a traffic police official said.

As workers removed the slush completely, it resulted in a  crater which was refilled again. This took more than four hours and the traffic had to be diverted to ensure free flow of vehicles. However, commuters had to spend two to three hours to reach their destinations. People took to social media to lambast civic agencies for not maintaining the roads and for not finding solutions to the traffic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp