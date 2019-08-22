Car gets stuck in slush, hits traffic in Whitefield for hours  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic on the busy EPIP zone of Whitefield was hit on Wednesday, due to the slush on ITPL Main Road. The area witnessed a major traffic gridlock for more than six hours.The already ruined roads were further deteriorated due to the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. A car got stuck in the slush near SAP Labs office. Many vehicles queued up within a few minutes during peak hours.

As a result, people and traffic cops got together to push the car out of the slush. The jam was so bad that vehicles were chock-a-block till Mahadevapura, Hoodi, Brookfield, Marathahalli and th surrounding areas.

“Metro construction work is going on and the road condition is not good. That resulted in the mess. With the involvement of several agencies, normal movement of vehicles was restored after 6-7 hours,” a traffic police official said.

As workers removed the slush completely, it resulted in a crater which was refilled again. This took more than four hours and the traffic had to be diverted to ensure free flow of vehicles. However, commuters had to spend two to three hours to reach their destinations. People took to social media to lambast civic agencies for not maintaining the roads and for not finding solutions to the traffic.