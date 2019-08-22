Couple foils robbery bid at jewellery store  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman and her husband managed to foil an armed robbery bid in broad daylight, after two miscreants entered a jewellery shop in the guise of customers and tried to rob them. The incident took place at Samrat Jewels located in Palace Guttahalli 2nd Main Road, just a few hundred metres from Vyalikaval police station on Wednesday afternoon.

Ashish and his wife Rakhi, the shop owners, were in the store when two men — one of them wearing a helmet — entered in the guise of customers at 2.40pm. One of them asked for a specific design of jewellery. So Rakhi took it out and showed it to the duo. Within seconds, one of them pulled out a gun and shot a few rounds at the roof. Rakhi immediately picked up the chair she was sitting on and threw it at the man. Meanwhile, her husband also tried to catch the robbers.

Ashish screamed for help causing the robbers to flee. Staffers of nearby shops also joined him, while another robber, waiting for his accomplices outside, fled the spot. “One of the robbers, in a bid to escape, threw his helmet at the people chasing him and he dropped his mobile phone. Both have been seized as part of the probe. The bullet shot by the robbers is being examined by ballistic experts,” a senior police officer said.

Soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the area and began investigating. Footage recorded by various security cameras in the locality are being analysed for clues. Police suspect that the robbers struck after observing the shop for a few days. There were no other customers when they entered the store.

Vyalikaval police have registered a case under the Arms Act and have formed special teams to nab the accused.

Traders shut shops

Tension gripped the area following the incident and three to four jewellery shops and others stores pulled down their shutters for some time.Murugan, who works in a neighbouring shop and chased the robbers, said that he did not hear the gun shot but he tried to catch the robbers after hearing the commotion. “I came out of the shop hearing the commotion and found three people, between 20-25 years, running away. I tried to nab them along with others, but they were fast. One of them threw his helmet at us. We tried our best to catch them but they escaped,” he added.