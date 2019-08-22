Home Cities Bengaluru

Festival of gloom for Pottery Town residents in Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation cordons off vacant space and starts digging up part of school ground as a result of which potters cut down production by 80 per cent.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:03 AM

Ganesha idols can’t be dispalyed as BMRCL work is on at Pottery Town

Ganesha idols can’t be dispalyed as BMRCL work is on at Pottery Town | Vinod Kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a low-key Ganesha Chaturthi this year for the potters of Pottery Town. Faced with a space crunch after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cordoned off vacant space which served as their display area, the potters have cut down production by up to 80 per cent.

The Ganesha festive season commences on September 2. The clay Ganesha makers, who turn out small and big idols for sale during this month, are facing a huge problem as they are not able to exhibit their idols, which they usually displayed on a large piece of land adjacent to Pottery Town. This area is marked by BMRCL for the underground Metro station coming up as part of the Dairy Circle-Nagwara Phase 2 project of Namma Metro.

More than 20 families, who have been in this business since the British era, said that BMRCL has already started digging up the corporation school ground and vacant land at the entry to Pottery Town. “This time last year, we had put up 200 big Ganesha idols on display on the vacant land, but this time, since we have no space and cannot display big Ganesha idols in our small homes, we have produced only 20 per cent of the stock which we normally sell, which has dampened the spirit of our fraternity.” said Jagadeeshwari, of Sivananda Potters.

Another potter, Magesh Ganesh, said that he usually brings bigger Ganesha idols, which are usually 8-10 feet in height, from Puducherry, and displays them on vacant land. But this time, there is no space. “Every year, I get about 500 pieces of clay and paper Ganesha idols from Puducherry, which I sell for Rs 22,000. But this time, I have only brought 30 idols as there is no space here at all. We have to display these a little away from Pottery Lane, where many people would miss seeing our display on footpaths,” said Ganesh.

Likewise, Ravi G, who gets the idol near Outer Ring Road said, “This is the time we get to make some money. But this time, I don’t think I’ll be able to make any. I usually get 150 idols of 10 feet height, to display my stock now I have got only 20 pieces. There is no space to display any more.”

Manjula from Pottery Works said they plan to make only 4-inch Ganesha idols as they can stock them easily. “There is no space and we can’t do anything about it. We have decided to not only make more of 4-inch clay Ganesha idols and sell them easily to keep them at home, but we are not sure about customers buying such small ones”, she added.

However, the other potters pointed out that though some sheds are being made at one corner for the idols to be displayed, it will not be enough. “Small sheds are being made at one corner of Pottery Town, however, it is not going to be sufficient for the many potters here who want to display their stock”, said Kaviraj another Potter.

TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Pottery Town Pottery Town BMRCL land Bengaluru Ganesha Chaturthi
