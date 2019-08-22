Hero stone outside National Military Memorial in Bengaluru will be erected before October 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 75-foot Veeragallu (monolith) intended as a homage to martyrs, resting outside the National Military Memorial on Sankey Road for nearly two months, will be erected inside before October 15, said project-in-charge at BDA, Engineer Officer, Vinayak G Sugur. MPs PC Mohan and Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Wednesday paid a visit to the memorial to oversee the status of the project.

Sugur told TNIE, “The MPs wanted us to complete it by October and things are on track to facilitate it. The platform to house the statue has already been constructed.” The jacks and hydraulic systems to lift the Veeragallu are presently being readied so that the erection of the statue can begin, he said.

The 450-tonne statue, which cost Rs one crore, has been transported for a distance of nearly 50 km from a quarry in Devanahalli by the BDA at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore. It reached the Memorial on June 26.