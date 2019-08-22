Home Cities Bengaluru

I-T department seizes Rs 5.75 crore cash from Mysore businessman

Intelligence was recieved that an immovable property situated in Mysuru, was being sold for a huge consideration, partly to be received in cash.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Income Tax Department seized Rs 5.75 crore in cash from a businessman in Mysuru on Wednesday. Based on credible intelligence that an immovable property situated in Mysuru, was being sold for a huge consideration, partly to be received in cash, I-T officials mounted surveillance on the buyer and seller, official sources told TNIE.

“I-T officials intercepted the buyer, Sundeep, who is a partner of a leading silk showroom-Mannar Silks-while he was about to deliver cash at the residence of the seller-Dharmaraj Cherry & Sons. Searches subsequently conducted resulted in unearthing Rs 5.75 crore of unaccounted cash.

The property was to be sold for Rs 13.75 crore, of which Rs 8 crore has been paid through banking channels and the balance Rs 5.75 crore in cash, which is unaccounted for the purpose of income tax.” The buyer is in the business of retail trade of textiles and silks.

TAGS
Income Tax Department Dharmaraj Cherry and Sons Mannar Silks Karnataka IT raids Karnataka businessman raids
