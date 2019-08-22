Scientists get together to make students industry-ready

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many engineering students, despite having top grades, have little or no hands-on knowledge and this is the reason a lot of them are not employable, rued the chairman, governing council of MVJ College and Chancellor, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr B N Suresh.Addressing mediapersons, Suresh said that of the lakhs who apply for jobs at ISRO, hundreds make it to the screening process. But just one in 10 engineers can work on the job.

To bridge this disconnect in the science capital, Suresh has been instrumental in restructuring the curriculum of MVJ College, with other top leaders of the scientific community. TThese include Dr Ramachandra, Former Director NDRF, Former Director GTRE, Prof S Chandrasekhar, Visiting Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Prof B N Raghunandan, Former Dean,IISc, and P S Krishnan, Former Director, ADE, DRDO.

This model involving top scientists of the country proved a success. Over five years, the team trained students to take on practical works and under their leadership, the faculty members built a club called ‘tomorrow’s engineers’. Students have gone to national-level competitions with this, Suresh said.

“Students were asked to come up with solutions for day-to-day problems,” he said.

On August 24, the council will present their model to the chairman of All India Council for Technical Education, Dr Anil D Sahasrabudhe. They will also share their insights on making engineering courses relevant to other heads of institutions through a one-day workshop.