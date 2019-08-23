3 held for peddling, ganja worth Rs 3L seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sudduguntepalya police on Thursday arrested an employee of a reputed IT firm and two students of a private college on Hosur Road for selling drugs to students. More than a kg of ganja and other drugs worth `3 lakh were seized from them.The arrested are Vamshi Krishna, the IT employee, and his associates Siddarth and Aravind, final year B.Com students.

All three are natives of Kerala, who have been living in the city for a few years.

Police said that the prime accused, Krishna, came in contact with the students two years ago on social media. Siddarth and Aravind were caught selling drugs to other students in the college, and when they were taken into custody, the duo confessed that they were into peddling for two years. The trio have been handed over to judicial custody and further investigations are on.