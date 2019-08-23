Home Cities Bengaluru

Actor Haripriya inaugurates Asia Wedding Fair in Bengaluru

For those who are looking for new trends and tips for the upcoming wedding season, Asia Jewels Fair 2019, a jewellery exhibition, is being held in the city.

Published: 23rd August 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : For those who are looking for new trends and tips for the upcoming wedding season, Asia Jewels Fair 2019, a jewellery exhibition, is being held in the city. The exhibition will showcase the latest jewellery designs from top jewellers from across India, all under one roof. The inauguration of the exhibition was  done by cine actor Haripriya on August 23.

Asia Jewels Fair 2019 is featuring latest collections from gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, antique, wedding ornaments, precious stone jewellery, Kundan, Jadau and Polki jewellery to name a few.

As the wedding season is ahead, the visitors can shop or pre-book the ornaments now. Brands from Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat and  Hyderabad such as Shobha Asars, Aabushan, PC Chandra Jewellers, Golden Jewells By Anand Shah, Kalasha Jewels,  Diamond Mantra, Reyna Gems & Jewels, Seghal Jewellers, Ziva Jewellery, Vitrag Jewels and Sri Ganesh Diamonds & Jewellery will display their collections at the exhibition.  The 16th edition of Asia Jewels Fair in Bengaluru  will be held till August 25 at The Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road from 10.30am to 8pm. 

TAGS
Haripriya Asia Jewels Fair 2019 Bengaluru jewellery fair Aabushan PC Chandra Jewellers
