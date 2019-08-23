Bengaluru robbers traced, nabbed in seven hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four robbers who made a futile bid to commit daylight robbery at Samrat Jewels in Sheshadripuram on Wednesday, never thought that the police would nab them within six-and-a-half hours. Their attempt sent shockwaves across the city as they opened fire in the store. Their rented house in DVG Layout, near Vinayakanagar in KR Puram, is approximately 19 kilometres from the spot where they committed the offence. Leading the police on a massive manhunt to locate them.

“It was around 9 pm when we knocked on their door and the unsuspecting accused opened the door and surrendered without any resistance. They were shocked to see us there, when they were about to have dinner and were preparing ‘chapatis and palya (vegetables stir fry),” a police officer who supervised the case told The New Indian Express.

Balaji Ramesh Gayakwad (25) of Solapur district in Maharashtra, Balwan Singh (24) of Haryana, Sriram Bishnoy (26) and Omprakash (27), both hailing from Rajasthan, had come together for the sole purpose of making huge money by committing robbery in a jewellery shop.

“After reconnaissance of several jewellery shops, they had chosen Samrat Jewels in Palace Guttahalli as their target, as it had no employees and only a couple, the owners, were managing the shop. As business was lean during lunch hours, they had chosen 2.30 pm as the right time to execute their plan,” the police said.

However, the daring couple retaliated even after a bullet was fired and developing cold feet, the robbers escaped. Investigations revealed that quartet had come on two bikes. “Gayakwad, Balwan Singh and Bishnoy entered the store while Omprakash was waiting at a distance for them. Gayakwad and Balwan Singh were wearing helmets. Bishnoy asked the couple the show jewels and during this, Gayakwad opened fire to threaten them,” the police said.

While Gayakwad is a silver ornament worker, Balwan Singh is unemployed. Both Sriram Bishnoy and Omprakash were working as welders. “Bishnoy and Omprakash had met Gayakwad and Singh just 2-3 months ago. As they had the common intention of committing robbery and Gayakwad had country made pistols with him, Bishnoy and Omprakash asked them to stay with them in their rented house,” the police added.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who addressed the media on Friday, said that the background of the arrested persons was being verified to ascertain their involvement in other cases. “The origin of the country made pistols will also be investigated,” added Rao, who congratulated the owners of the shop, Ashish and his wife Rakhi, who bravely chased the robbers away.The police have seized two country made pistols and mobile phones from the accused people.

CCTV footage led cops to accused

The teams led by Sheshadripuram ACP Niranjan Raje Urs had started tracing the thieves soon after the commission of the offence. “The teams verified footage recorded in security cameras installed at each junction and based on the description provided by the couple, zeroed in on several suspects and finally traced the accused,” an officer said.

