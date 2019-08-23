Festive season may not start on a sweet note this year in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This festive season may get off to a rocky start, as the raging rain and floods in the border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra, from where sugar is imported to the city, will affect the cost of the product in the coming days.

Sugar is being imported to the city from Chikkodi, Sankeshwar, Nipani, Mudhol and Gokak areas of Belagavi and Bijapur districts, which saw heavy flooding. Krishna Janmashtami today, followed by Ganesh Chaturti, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, are festivals where sweets are consumed in large numbers.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president of Bangalore Wholesale Food Grains and Pulses Association, said that many cane fields have been completely submerged in water. “In the wholesale market, sugar is being sold to retailers at a higher price of Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kg, and this gets passed on to the consumer. The previous rate was Rs 34 per kg, but now we are selling sugar at Rs 36 - Rs 37 per kg,” he said.

Within two weeks time, it will become clear if the price of sugar will spike or not, Lahoti added. “If damage to the crops is not much, then there won’t be a reason to panic. Sugar prices could go up by another Rs 3 or Rs 4 in the future, “Lahoti cautioned.

Bhagwan Das Lahoti, who runs MK Enterprises in Yesvantpur’s APMC yards, says, “We now have just four to five sugar lorries entering the city, with each lorry carrying 700 bags (50 kgs in a bag). The city used to get anywhere between 10 and 15 lorries a day. There is a huge shortage of sugar entering the market. One quintal (100 kgs) of sugar has shot up by Rs 100.”

However, the situation now is much better compared to the August 12-15 period, when not a single lorry could enter the city, as road connectivity was an issue, he added. Chowda Reddy, who owns Chowdeshwari Rice Traders in Chandra Layout, said that customers have cut down purchase of sugar by nearly half. “Since one kg of sugar now costs Rs 36 instead of Rs 34, business has dipped. Instead of buying 10 kg of sugar a month, families have only purchased four-five kgs this month” he said. He said that the quality of sugar reaching the city is also poor.