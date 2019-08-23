Five get life sentence for killing youth  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five men have been convicted by a city court in connection with a murder case.

The convicts, who have been awarded life sentences, had murdered a youth who questioned them for smoking near his house. The incident took place in Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits in 2012.

Chidambara and Venugopal, both residents of Kumaraswamy Layout, and M Naveen of Uttarahalli, Subramani and Girish of Chandra Nagar are the accused. The five have been convicted for murdering Anand, alias Ullu, on July 17, 2012.

At around 11.15 pm that day, Anand was at home and found Chidambaram smoking near his house, and requested him to put the cigarette out. This angered Chidambaram, who returned with his gang and attacked Anand with wooden sticks. Anand was hospitalised and succumbed two days later.

Kumaraswamy Layout police, who registered a murder case, had arrested the five persons. Inspector R C Lokesh Kumar had submitted the chargesheet against them to 51 city civil court. The court, which found them guilty, convicted them and sentenced them for life imprisonment on Wednesday.