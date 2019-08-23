Four Bengaluru ministers to work together 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitaraman, Prahalad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, who had assured the public that they would meet regularly and take up Karnataka issues, the four city ministers recently inducted into the state cabinet, will meet and take up important city issues. Taking inspiration from the Union ministers, these four — Dr C N Ashwathnarayan (Malleswaram), R Ashoka (Uttarahalli), V Somanna (Govindrajnagar) and Suresh Kumar (Rajajinagar) — will address all local issues.

Among the senior-most of the ministers, Suresh Kumar, who has a special bond and love for Bengaluru, tweeted, “We four ministers from Bengaluru have decided to meet once in 15 days to start working on the overall development of our city and to address some burning issues.”