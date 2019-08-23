Home Cities Bengaluru

How a trek to Everest base camp put a woman's life in perspective

Along the 120 km long Everest Base Camp route, we came across donkeys, yaks, humans; all weighed down by physical goods.

Published: 23rd August 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Everest

How a trek to the Everest Base Camp put a woman’s life in perspective

By Saachi Dhillon
Express News Service

BENGALURU : As we handed over our 10 kg rucksacks to the porters while keeping our daypacks, a lightness of being came upon us. Along the 120 km long Everest Base Camp route, we came across donkeys, yaks, humans; all weighed down by physical goods. With the animals’ tongues sticking out, I wondered if they had had a chance to stop and sample the green grass. For they had travelled a long distance with Coca Cola bottles, gas cylinders, empty plastic bottles; all to be replaced and recycled. We, humans, carried our weight all the way through, forgetting to recycle.

Conversations with strangers added to our excitement along the way. The white and pink rhododendron trees swayed in the light breeze, much to our delight. Heavy conversations were had with such ease.  The Khumbu valley seemed to have cast its indelible spell. People of all ages and sizes were on this journey of a lifetime. Descending trekkers kept motivating us to keep going; a sense of community strengthened our bond.

As our achy backs reached the top, we offloaded a bit. It would have been much easier to ascend; had it not been for the extra baggage that we carried. I watched a pair of alpine choughs fly high above us, calling out for attention. Their light bodies glided in the cool mountain breeze, effortlessly. To reach  such heights, it is imperative to unload. Quiet observations and deep conversations revealed the weight on our backs. A gentle smile and words of encouragement were all that were needed, and the deadweight would be gone.

On our acclimatisation walk to 5,000 m in Dingboche, I could hear faraway bells signaling yaks on their long, burdensome journey. I stopped to catch my breath many times while climbing up, taking in the awe inspiring scenery and observing everyone carrying their weight. Some people had left their daypacks at the guesthouse and were able to walk faster. The light clouds floated above the snow clad Himalayas; I could see a rainbow above Lhotse (8516 m). A reassuring sign from above I thought, to keep moving ahead slowly but steadily.

We passed many weary travellers on our way to base camp, their faces lit with a quiet sense of achievement. A first view of the vast Khumbu glacier and yellow dots which were the tents at base camp was incredible. The 360 degree panoramic views prompted our tired bodies to keep moving, often lunging forward over high steps on the steep, rocky terrain. As the Khumbu cough got a hold of me, the weight dropped quickly.

I stopped often to catch my breath. Slow, deep breaths and small steps can help us go a long way. Our minds and hearts were set on our ultimate goal, reaching the foot of the world’s highest mountain. All of us climbed over certain proverbial mountains, in the process.Standing at 5364 m at Everest Base Camp, my arms spread wide, the thin air made me feel light headed. A renewed sense of self, a bit wiser yet leaner; all the weight suddenly lifted.Saachi Dhillon is a travel writer

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Everest Everest trek
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp