I fell in love with Bangalore’s rich culture and openness to music: Musician Kavita Krishnamurti

From the musician’s eyes, there is no city more beautiful than Bangalore. It is the only city with such diverse musical tastes.

Published: 23rd August 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kavita Krishnamurthy

Kavita Krishnamurthy (IANS Photo)

BENGALURU : From the musician’s eyes, there is no city more beautiful than Bangalore. It is the only city with such diverse musical tastes. You name the style of music – Carnatic, Hindustani or western – and there are ardent takers for it.

To me, this was the first thing about Bangalore I fell in love with – the rich culture and openness to music.  Like every Bangalorean, I love the greenery and the weather this city has to offer. And like every Bangalorean, I am concerned when I see the worsening traffic conditions and deteriorating infrastructure.

It is one of the first things to hit the eye – the poor roads, uncontrollable traffic, and increasing number of garbage piles. In the 18 years that I have lived in Bangalore, I have seen the city grow into the hub of IT opportunities. It is a place where dreams can come true, and that naturally means there are now more people and corporations than the city can handle.  

I love the old trees in Bangalore. As the soil is rich and fertile, everything grows beautifully. Keeping this in mind, every time a tree has to be destroyed to make way for expansion and development (an inevitable truth), we should plant another one to keep Bangalore’s gorgeous green cover intact. Another important problem to figure out is the water shortage. Rain harvesting should be made compulsory. Preservation of ground water should be looked into seriously.

Almost through the last two decades I have been seeing a lot of garbage dumps in the city. Now, much more than it was in 1999. I sincerely hope that our corporation can look into a systematic improvement to our waste management. We, as Bangaloreans, should do our part to keep our city clean.

No matter where I go, there’s nothing more beautiful than returning to Bangalore. I always take in the air, the peace of my home, the wonderful environment the city offers. These are Bangalore’s sources of pride, and we should do everything we can to save and protect the city.

The more time I spend here, the more grateful I am to live here. That is why I believe that it is our collective duty to give Bangalore the respect and care it richly deserves.

(As told to TNIE)

