Illegal constructions: Court hearing against BBMP begins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the failure on the part of BBMP to demolish a large number of illegal constructions in the city, the Karnataka High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said, “Considering the fact that in a large number of cases, the allegations have been made before this court about failure of the BBMP to demolish the structures, it is appropriate to initiate suo motu proceedings.”

The HC directed the Registrar (General) to file a formal writ petition in the nature of a PIL. With this, proper direction can be issued to the BBMP to take prompt action, the court said. The court said it noticed that there was a failure on the BBMP’s part to initiate action against the said structures. Despite the demolition order passed on January 8, 2018 by the BBMP, the same was not being implemented for more than a year and a half.