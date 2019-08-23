It’s all about swag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Recently many models turned up to participate in the Infant School of Fashion’s Mr and Miss India 2019 competition. The event which was conducted for the first time saw 25 girls and boys who were shortlisted. Raghu was crowned as Mr India while Ankita Gowda bagged the coveted Miss India title. The participants had come from various parts of the city for the programme. There were three rounds in the finale where the models wore garments designed by renowned fashion designers and walked on the ramp. Along with this, there were titles for Mr and Miss Karnataka.

Programme organiser Williams said, “To win a beauty pageant is great prestige as well as responsibility as the contestants not only earn fame and popularity but also become a public personality. Many of the winners of the titles in the past have had a successful career in TV and movies.”

All the participants are current degree students from various courses. Mr India Raghu said, “It was a good platform to showcase our talent. We hope more events would be conducted in the following years which would create an opportunity for upcoming models.”

Miss India Ankita told City Express, “Style is the way to say who you are without having to speak.” She also added: “This win would give her enough confident to participate for any other fashion show.”

Former Mrs Asia International Pratibha Saunshimath gave away the prizes to the winners.