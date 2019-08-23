Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s all about swag

 Recently many models turned up to participate in the Infant School of Fashion’s Mr and Miss India 2019 competition.

Published: 23rd August 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Raghu and Ankita Gowda who were announced as Mr and Miss India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Recently many models turned up to participate in the Infant School of Fashion’s Mr and Miss India 2019 competition. The event which was conducted for the first time saw 25 girls and boys who were shortlisted. Raghu was crowned as Mr India while Ankita Gowda bagged the coveted Miss India title.  The participants had come from various parts of the city for the programme. There were three rounds in the finale where the models wore garments designed by renowned fashion designers and walked on the ramp. Along with this, there were titles for Mr and Miss Karnataka. 

Programme organiser Williams said, “To win a beauty pageant is great prestige as well as responsibility as the contestants not only earn fame and popularity but also become a public personality. Many of the winners of the titles in the past have had a successful career in TV and movies.” 

All the participants are  current degree students from various courses. Mr India Raghu said, “It was a good platform to showcase our talent. We hope more events would be conducted in the following years which would create an opportunity for upcoming models.”

Miss India Ankita told City Express, “Style is the way to say who you are without having to speak.” She also added: “This win would give her enough confident to participate for any other fashion show.”
Former Mrs Asia International Pratibha Saunshimath gave away the prizes to the winners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp