National College in Bengaluru bars entry of kids to its grounds, locals miffed

The college administration claimed that they had received permission from BBMP that the ground could be used for Ganapathi festival for 11 days and five days a month for commercial activities.

Kids play on the metal barricade at National College ground in Bengaluru

Kids play on the metal barricade at National College ground in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Locals and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have raised an alarm over National College in Basavanagudi restricting the entry of children to the grounds to make way for pandals for Ganapathi Puja. Locals said that the ground was completely filled with materials to construct pandals. They said that the area has also become a parking lot. The college has now completely restricted entry of kids. 

While the college administration claimed that they had received permission from BBMP that the ground could be used for Ganapathi festival for 11 days and five days a month for commercial activities, the BBMP has maintained that this was incorrect. 

The Shankrapuram Residents Welfare Association President Dr Rajkumar said that since the BBMP has given an undertaking to Karnataka HC that it would give permission to the college for only five days, by giving 11 days, they violated court orders.

“The administration is violating court orders,” he said. Earlier, he had filed a PIL in the HC that the grounds should not be used for any commercial activity. The grounds have clearly been clearly defined as a scheduled playground under the Karnataka Parks and Playgrounds Act. As per Section 6 and 8 of the Act, it cannot be used for any other activity.

However, the college approached the court seeking permission for such activities and the BBMP gave an undertaking to the court that permission would be given for only five days a month, which means 60 days a year. 

On August 19, the BBMP council passed a resolution to give 11 days permission to the college for hosting Ganapathi festival on the grounds. The signed resolution reached the BBMP on August 21. “I had not signed the resolution.

Since the BBMP submitted an affidavit in court, this resolution will have to be submitted to the court seeking extension. Until then, permission continues to stay for only five days a month. Also, before utilising the ground for cultural or other activities, the BBMP should be informed in advance about it,” said former BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad. 

However, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that permission was given for 11 days from the date of housing the idol. “Nothing can be done now and children cannot be stopped,” she said.  Chickpet MLA Uday B Garudachar said that he was unaware that children were not being allowed and pandals were being built on them. He said he will take necessary action. 

