Trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to ply from August 25

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, which were stopped due to landslides and flooding in the state, are most likely to resume from the night of August 25. The track restoration works were taken up immediately thereafter.

In view of the ongoing works, the following trians have been cancelled: Train No 16516 Karwar to Yeshvantpur express journey commencing on August 24, Train No 16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on August 23 and 24.

Train No 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express journey commencing on August 23 and 24. Train No 16575 Yeshvantpur to Mangaluru Junction express journey commencing on August 25. Train No 16585 Yeshvantpur to Mangaluru Express journey commencing on August 25.

Train No 16514 Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on August 25 is partially cancelled between Karwar to Mangaluru Central.