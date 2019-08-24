16-year-old Bengalurean directs play starring senior citizens, keeps the child in us alive 

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In an era where most teenagers are busy finding their true love or are hell bent on becoming a PubG pro, 16-year-old Vir Gupta advocates the changes that society needs in this current scenario. He is a Class 11 science student who is passionate about theatre.

When asked about his take on working towards social change that bridges the gap between seniors and millennials, he says, “It’s quite amazing to see how different Gen X and Gen Y are. I also see it as a learning experience. It has taught me to deal with people better.”

Keeping this generation gap in mind, he has directed a play called Older and Bolder, a three-part series that promises to steal the hearts of many through whimsical theatrical performances by seniors, filled with laugh-out-loud moments, showing us just how seniors strive to age well in changing times. This community play laced with humour aspires to share a big and bold message to build age inclusive and generationally diverse communities around us.

These stories are ideated by The Silver Surfers Club (TSSC), a social impact organisation founded by Dipti Varma Narain in 2014, creating a platform for people over the age of 55 to stay social, active and connected. TSSC aspires to build a strong community of seniors to enhance one’s quality of life through companionship, new friendships, re-discover creativity and memorable times, thereby offering our growing community of members an opportunity to grab these ‘silver’ years with renewed energy and excitement through mediums of workshops, talk series, events and travel.

One of the members of TSSC, Uma Madan, (71), says she feels awesome to be back on the stage. She shares that her last performance was in the 1970s. Despite some difference and doubts about her potential to carry out the role that she’s playing, she says it’s wonderful to relive old memories as she has always been a theatre enthusiast.

Another senior citizen involved in the play is 65-year-old Anil M. “Being carefree and enjoying the simple pleasures of life does not let the child inside me perish,” he says, adding that he loves teasing his children and cracking silly jokes.Older and Bolder aims at breaking the idea of ageism in our society and keep the child in you alive. The play will be staged on August 27 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, at 7.30 pm