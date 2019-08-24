Home Cities Bengaluru

16-year-old Bengalurean directs play starring senior citizens, keeps the child in us alive 

These stories are ideated by The Silver Surfers Club, a social impact organisation founded by Dipti Varma Narain in 2014, creating a platform for people over the age of 55 to stay social and active.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vir Gupta (middle) with his family

Vir Gupta (middle) with his family | Meghana Sastry

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In an era where most teenagers are busy finding their true love or are hell bent on becoming a PubG pro, 16-year-old Vir Gupta advocates the changes that society needs in this current scenario. He is a Class 11 science student who is passionate about theatre.

When asked about his take on working towards social change that bridges the gap between seniors and millennials, he says, “It’s quite amazing to see how different Gen X and Gen Y are. I also see it as a learning experience. It has taught me to deal with people better.”

Keeping this generation gap in mind, he has directed a play called Older and Bolder, a three-part series that promises to steal the hearts of many through whimsical theatrical performances by seniors, filled with laugh-out-loud moments, showing us just how seniors strive to age well in changing times. This community play laced with humour aspires to share a big and bold message to build age inclusive and generationally diverse communities around us.

These stories are ideated by The Silver Surfers Club (TSSC), a social impact organisation founded by Dipti Varma Narain in 2014, creating a platform for people over the age of 55 to stay social, active and connected. TSSC aspires to build a strong community of seniors to enhance one’s quality of life through companionship, new friendships, re-discover creativity and memorable times, thereby offering our growing community of members an opportunity to grab these ‘silver’ years with renewed energy and excitement through mediums of workshops, talk series, events and travel.

One of the members of TSSC, Uma Madan, (71), says she feels awesome to be back on the stage. She shares that her last performance was in the 1970s. Despite some difference and doubts about her potential to carry out the role that she’s playing, she says it’s wonderful to relive old memories as she has always been a theatre enthusiast.

Another senior citizen involved in the play is 65-year-old Anil M. “Being carefree and enjoying the simple pleasures of life does not let the child inside me perish,” he says, adding that he loves teasing his children and cracking silly jokes.Older and Bolder aims at breaking the idea of ageism in our society and keep the child in you alive. The play will be staged on August 27 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, at 7.30 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengauru 16 year old director Older and Bolder Vir Gupta Bengaluru teen play director The Silver Surfers Club
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp