BBMP bylaws okayed after delay by state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to publish the ‘BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bye-Laws-2018’ in an official gazette. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz also made it clear that the bylaws should come into effect within three months of publishing the same.

These directions were issued by the HC during the hearing of PILs, as the move was made as the government failed in sanctioning the bylaws. During the hearing, the government advocate submitted that the proposal was rejected by the state on July 31, 2019.