Four held for murdering cab driver  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AndHra Pradesh police have cracked the murder of cab driver by detaining four men who allegedly kidnapped and killed him in Bukapattanam police station limits.A senior police officer said that the 24-year-old driver, Narasimha Murthy, was kidnapped by the gang in Annapurneshwari Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru on July 19. His uncle Nagaraju filed a missing persons case, after which a search was launched.

Bukapattanam police said that the gang wanted to rob him and booked the cab to Andhra Pradesh, which is when they stabbed him. They then burnt the body and dumped it in a well. Based on a tip-off, the accused were detained and interrogations are on. Police sent the body for DNA testing and identified the deceased. Once the investigation is completed, the identity of the accused will be revealed, police said. The family of the victim are yet to receive the body.

Nagaraj said, “Murthy was unmarried and recently joined the private cab service. He lived in Papareddy Palya with his parents. He left the house in the afternoon of July 19, but did not return. The family then approached local police to file a missing persons case on July 23.”

