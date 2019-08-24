Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held for murdering cab driver  

AndHra Pradesh police have cracked the murder of cab driver by detaining four men who allegedly kidnapped and killed him in Bukapattanam police station limits.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  AndHra Pradesh police have cracked the murder of cab driver by detaining four men who allegedly kidnapped and killed him in Bukapattanam police station limits.A senior police officer said that the 24-year-old driver, Narasimha Murthy, was kidnapped by the gang in Annapurneshwari Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru on July 19. His uncle Nagaraju filed a missing persons case, after which a search was launched. 

Bukapattanam police said that the gang wanted to rob him and booked the cab to Andhra Pradesh, which is when they stabbed him. They then burnt the body and dumped it in a well. Based on a tip-off, the accused were detained and interrogations are on. Police sent the body for DNA testing and identified the deceased. Once the investigation is completed, the identity of the accused will be revealed, police said. The family of the victim are yet to receive the body. 

Nagaraj said, “Murthy was unmarried and recently joined the private cab service. He lived in Papareddy Palya with his parents. He left the house in the afternoon of July 19, but did not return. The family then approached local police to file a missing persons case on July 23.” 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp