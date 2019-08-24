Grand Janmashtami celebrations begin at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Spirtual fervour and religious chants marked Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKON temple at Rajaji Nagar on Friday morning. Over one lakh devotees are expected to partake in the celebrations at Hare Krishna Hill, which will go on till late Saturday night. One lakh ladoos, 25 tonnes of sweet pongal and 15,000 other delicacies such as mysore pak and burfis have been prepared to offer as prasadam for devotees.

According to an official release, on both days, the deities of Sri Radha Krishna Chandra will be given an elaborate bath on a stage decorated with flowers and artwork. “Nine Abhishekams including Panchamrutha and Panchagavya will be performed. The midnight Abhishekam on Saturday will be the grandest of all, with pouring of waters from 108 Indian holy rivers, 35 varieties of flowers will be used and 12 kinds of aartis will be performed. All the Abhishekams would be accompanied by chants,” the release stated.

The deities were decked in gold weaved clothes and eye-catching ornaments. They were offered 108 specially-prepared food items. Devotees were delighted at the chance to sway the small deities of Sri Radha Krishna on the silver jhula (swing). Krishna’s favourite pets - cows - were worshipped in the decorated temple gaushala (cowshed). An exhibition of Bhagavad Gita too is being conducted.