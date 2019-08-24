Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru Central Crime Branch sleuths parade drug peddlers

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the city police paraded more than 100 drug peddlers in the city, on Friday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the city police paraded more than 100 drug peddlers in the city, on Friday. Rowdy parades are commonly conducted by the police. Taking this forward, the sleuths of the women and narcotics squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) brought more than 100 people who were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and paraded them on Friday morning.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil and senior police officers of the CCB inquired about their current activities and told them they would be booked under the Goonda Act if they were found involved in drug peddling cases.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said that a list of accused persons arrested for drug peddling in the last two years were rounded up. “It was an exercise to curb and eradicate drug menace in the city. They have been warned to stay away from criminal activities, especially drug peddling or else they will have to languish in jail,” Patil said.

“We also request the public to pass on any information about drug abuse and peddling to our toll free number 1908. Senior officers, including me, will also get an alert whenever the number gets a call. Public support is essential to tackle drug menace,” Patil added. The CCB have been cracking down on drug menace and have even raided several pubs in the last few weeks.

