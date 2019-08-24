Home Cities Bengaluru

Power supply in Bengaluru to be disrupted in city this weekend

Bengalureans may have to plan this weekend well in advance as power will be disrupted in parts of the city from August 24 to August 28.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengalureans may have to plan this weekend well in advance as power will be disrupted in parts of the city from August 24 to August 28. This is due to the maintenance work undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd (BESCOM). 

BESCOM officials said these power cuts were not because of shortage, but because of maintenance works and line clearance works, which were also undertaken by Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. “Presently around 11,000 MW is being generated and the load is around 7,500 to 8,000 MW. Power usage has also come down because of heavy rain,” BESCOM Managing Director C Shikha told The New Indian Express. 

According to an official release, there will be no power supply on August 24, from 10 am to 5 pm in Jigani Industrial Area Phase 1 due to maintenance works being undertaken on the 66/ 11 KV Jigani MUSS. Additionally, there will be no power supply in areas falling under 66/11 KV BTM MUSS as well.

Devarachikkanahalli, Vijaya Bank Layout, Namana Garden, Ayappa Swamy Temple, Kaliyamma Temple, BTS Layout, Sarvabhomanagara and surrounding areas will also be affected. There will be no power on August 26, from 10 am to 5 pm in areas falling under 66/ 11 KV Hiranandani MUSS. Due to this, there will be no power in Vishwa Priya Layout, Chikkabegur and surrounding areas. 

Power will also be affected from August 25- 28 from 10 am to 4 pm due to maintenance works on the 66/11 KV Atibele MUSS. The areas to be affected are Attibele Industrial area, Ichanguru, Vadderpalya, Kambalipura, Muthsandra, Mayasandra, Kodlipura, Harohalli, Medanahalli, Balluru, Dasanapura, Ambedkar colony, Bhaktipura, Arehalli, Kumar Layout, Kuvempu Nagar, Manchenahalli Road, Anekal Road, Attible and surrounding areas.

Festive preparation

In view of the upcoming Gowri- Ganesha festival, BESCOM has made it mandatory that organisers submit No Objection Certificates obtained from BBMP, local authorities, police and fire and emergency Depar-tment before obtai-ning power supply.

The corporation has also stated that organisers must ensure that celeb-ration does not take place below any low or high tension line. If the gathering has more than 100 people they must obtain clearance from electrical insp-ectors. Also, in case of installation of earth leakage circuit breakers, the comp-letion report will have to be subm-itted by a licenced electrical contractor. 

