Speeding truck rams scooter, kills one

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old woman was killed on the spot while her sister escaped with injuries after a speeding container truck hit their scooter on Tumakuru Road in Nelamangala on Friday. Reckless driving by the truck driver is blamed for the accident.The deceased is Rekha, a resident of Jakkasandra. Her sister Sudha (33) suffered injuries and is recovering at a private hospital. They were on their way to their relative’s house for a family function.

A senior police officer said the accident took place around afternoon and Sudha was riding the scooter while Rekha was pillion. They were near Kittaganuru Gate when a speeding container truck took a sudden turn and crashed into the scooter.Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while following the accident and Nelamagala traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the way. The truck driver fled when the public gathered at the spot.