SpiceJet crew member falls during drill at Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, a woman crew member of a SpiceJet aircraft, heading from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, fell on board before take off, at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), on Friday morning. As a result, the departure was delayed by 38 minutes.

The incident took place around 7.50 am on flight SG-1035 during its pushback (process of moving an aircraft from a passenger terminal to the runway), said an airport official. The SpiceJet aircraft was of the Bombardier Q400 model, which can take a maximum of 76 passengers on board. It was ironical that the crew member was demonstrating safety instructions to passengers when she suffered the fall.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, “During pushback, a cabin crew member suffered a minor bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the aircraft back to bay. The crew member was declared fit to fly by the doctor. However, she was given rest and another crew operated the flight.” According to an airport source, the same flight left at 8.28 am instead of the scheduled 7.50 am.

