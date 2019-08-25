BBMP to use pre-cast tech to white-top roads

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The snail’s pace at which white-topping on city roads is being taken up has attracted much criticism from the citizens and the state government alike, forcing BBMP to find alternate solutions.

It was proposed in one of the BBMP review meetings that pre-cast technology be used to lay concrete roads in the third phase, tenders of which have been withheld by the state government citing financial irregularities. The technology will also be used to finish the incomplete roads, the work on which were stalled following the chief minister’s order.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior BBMP official told TNSE, “Pre-cast technology is a good idea as it will speed up the process of executing road works. Under this, the moulds will be prepared elsewhere, transported to the site location and fit to space. However, the only disadvantage of using pre-cast is that the project cost will increase by a few lakhs because of transportation charges.”

BBMP will propose this idea to newly appointed BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who is also the chief secretary, Urban Development Department.

It will also be proposed to the state government and tabled at the next chief secretary’s review meeting.

Officials explained that the reason white-topping takes so long is because it can be taken up only during periods of moderate temperature and at night and this reduces the work time by 7-8 hours per day.

Using pre-cast will solve this problem. “Irrespective of the size and type of work, pre-casting can be done. If homes can be made with pre-cast technology, then roads can be laid,” the official said.

But will the proposal be approved is the question as the huge white topping cost had recently caught the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He had ordered to hold back tenders for phase 3, suspecting foul play in the execution of phase 1 and 2 of the projects.

His order stalled tenders worth Rs 1,139 crore for 89 roads spread across 123 km under phase 3. Yediyurappa even wrote to BBMP and UDD questioning the details of phase 1 and 2 projects worth Rs 800 crore and Rs 690 crore, respectively.