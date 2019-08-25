Bengaluru cop brings citizens, officials under one roof to discuss civic issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao held a meeting with citizens on Saturday so that the latter citizens could voice their concerns regarding various issues in their respective localities. More focus was given to traffic issues in the meet.

Apart from the Law and Order and Traffic Police chief Ravikanthe Gowda as well as other traffic police officials, Rao roped in officials from departments such as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka Transport Department, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and others for the meeting.

About two hundred people from various localities turned up, with questions and answers being shot back and forth from citizens and officials alike.

The problems raised mainly concerned BBMP road work, which cause traffic jams in different parts of the city.

The other questions the BBMP officials were made to answer were regarding fixing of potholes and painting of pedestrian crossing and medians. The issue of illegal, loud silencers was also brought up.

Questions for the BMRCL were also raised, regarding Metro work being carried out in various places, as well as the issue of autos being parked near Metro stations. Lane discipline, drunken driving, school buses parking on main roads and drugs were also discussed.

Bhaskar Rao said, “This was a first-time initiative, and we are looking forward to doing this every month. This is just the start, it is going to take time for the problems to be solved, but it will done.”