BMTC owes Rs 269 crore towards employees’ provident fund  

While salary deductions have been made towards PF contribution, BMTC has not paid its share; corporation will now avail a loan to pay the due.
 

Published: 25th August 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An RTI query has revealed that Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) owes its employees Rs 269.40 crore towards provident fund for the financial year 2018-2019. 

Every month, 3.67 per cent of the employees’ salary is deducted and submitted to a PF account. As per the RTI document, of which TNSE has a copy, Rs 561.03 crore has been paid between 2016 and 2018.

“BMTC is supposed to submit the amount they deduct, each month. We can save it and use it post-retirement or we can also use the money to meet expenses such as children’s higher education and house loans, or even take loans on the PF. If they do not submit that amount, we cannot use it,” a driver-cum-conductor said.

“When we retire or if we die owing to any accident or illness, our families will have trouble getting the PF on time,” the employee added.
BMTC Managing Director N V Prasad said, “The corporation has been facing a fund crunch, which is why the PF amount has not been deposited yet. Our expenses are higher than our revenue and rising diesel prices have affected our revenue. We are in the process of taking a loan of Rs 160 crore from Bank of Baroda to pay the pending amount.”

When asked how the corporation would pay the remaining Rs 109 crore, should they use the entire loan amount to pay the PF, the MD refused to comment. He also did not have a response regarding what the existing PF amount deducted from salaries was used for by BMTC. 

“The corporation has to make a matching contribution, along with what the employees have given from their salaries each month. The amount from BMTC is delayed and was used for salaries, operations and day-to-day maintenance. We are in the process of taking a loan from the bank and it will be completed in one month’s time. If not, we will have to take money from the state government,” a BMTC official said.

