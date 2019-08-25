Man poisons wife, hangs self in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over his wife’s suffering due to a spinal cord issue, a retired BEL employee hung himself after poisoning her in Girinagar on Friday.

The deceased are Krishna Murthy (71) and Swarna (68), residents of Seetha Circle, Girinagar 2nd Stage. Police said the incident took place on Friday evening.

Murthy fed Swarna food laced with poison and then hung himself. The couple left no suicide note. Investigations are on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, available 24/7.