Organs donors give new lease of life to 13

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The families of two people who were declared brain dead, decided to donate their organs, giving a new lease of life to over 13 people in a span of 24 hours.

A 21-year-old daily wage worker met with an accident and was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, where he was declared brain dead. Doctors harvested five organs from him — kidney, liver, heart, kidneys, corneas

In another case, a 30-year-old woman met with an accident near Chitradurga. She was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, but was declared brain dead. Doctors harvested eight organs — a kidney, liver, heart valve, corneas, lungs, small intestines and abdominal wall.