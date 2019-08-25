Home Cities Bengaluru

Students turn pothole warriors, do BBMP’s job

Commuters had been suffering due to the poor condition of the road for more than three years, and in the last 15 days, the condition had become worse.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Kristu Jayanthi College fill potholes on Hennur Road on Saturday.

Students of Kristu Jayanthi College fill potholes on Hennur Road on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 600 National Service Scheme (NSS) students and 22 faculty members of Kristu Jayanthi College, along with 100 locals from Kothnur, got together to repair the pothole-filled Hennur Road to Byarathi in Kothnur on Saturday. 

Commuters had been suffering due to the poor condition of the road for more than three years, and in the last 15 days, the condition had become worse. The road was filled with construction debris, accumulated from the various construction units in the area. 

The good samaritans managed to fill up 100 potholes on the busy main road, and ensured the road was garbage and plastic-free too. 

Dr Sreedhar P D, NSS programme officer, head of Hindi department, Kristu Jayanti College, said that last week, a similar drive was conducted. However, the potholes were filled with mud, which washed away in the rain. 

“We have used cement this time, which will only get stronger with the rain pouring,” he said.  

“The students started the work, and locals joined in gradually. The need to repair the road was urgent, and students were the ones suffering the most.

The number of accident cases involving students were on the rise. 

Many students had also dropped out of college because of the bad route. The road is dug open regularly by some government agency or the other, but is never repaired. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has not bothered to fix this road till date,” he said. 

The road is also used by at least 35,000 locals and students every day. 

To showcase the work carried out, over 8,000 students and over a 1,000 locals have signed a campaign which will be submitted to Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Monday.

 The road falls under rebel and disqualified MLA Byrati Basavaraj.

While Palike engineers showed indifference to the road being repaired by students, the locals said they should be fined Rs 1,000 per pothole for their negligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp