BBMP to formally hand over plastic for BIAL roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is going to take plastic seized by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from various shops and establishments in the city for its road construction.

A formal handover event will take place at the BBMP headquarters on Monday.

“Around one tonne of plastic will be symbolically handed over today. We will shred and hand it over so that it cannot find its way back into circulation,” D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP told The New Indian Express. BBMP officials said that the plastic will be given free of cost to airport authorities.

BIAL is planning to set up kiosks across the city to collect plastic waste from citizens as well.