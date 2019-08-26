Bio park planned in Turahalli forest, greens sore

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the central guidelines to state governments clearly state that biodiversity parks should be set up on waste lands and degraded lands to better utilise such spaces, the Karnataka forest department has decided to ignore them.

Not only has it planned to set up a bio park in the pristine Turahalli and Jarkabandi state forests (both within Bengaluru), it also allowed a site visit by a team including researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Nearly 100-150 acres in Turahalli and Jarkabandi state forests have been proposed to be converted into a biodiversity park, which has upset activists and environmentalists.

Last year, guidelines were issued to all state biodiversity boards to identify wastelands and unusable lands and develop them into biodiversity parks. However, the identified area, especially in Turahalli, is an existing forest habitat for spotted deer, peacocks, reptiles, wild boars, hares and varied avian life, the activists pointed out.

A senior forest official, however, justified the proposal saying, “Researchers and students from IISc can conduct studies here on the flora and fauna as not many studies have been done. Further, desilting of lakes, clearing of nullahs and existing water holes is needed for the benefit of the wildlife. The forest area has to be fenced to protect it from encroachers and other unscrupulous elements. The plan is to protect the city’s rare and endangered species. The intention is good.”

Officials claimed that having a biodiversity park in Turahalli will discourage encroachments which has been a menace in recent times there. With Turahalli forests being home to rare and endangered species, a project for scientific assessment is needed by researchers, they said. On the cards is plantation of fruit-bearing trees to benefit vast bird species that have made this pristine forest their home while a reptile park too is likely to be part of this project.

Confirming the site visit by a team of botanical and wildlife experts, besides IISc researchers, last week, forest officials said certain observations were made as the biodiversity park proposal will have huge benefits for the city. Forest officials, Karnataka State Biodiversity Board member, experts and researchers too conducted a survey of the forest area.

However, a few city environmentalists are not convinced about setting up a biodiversity park in a forest area.

They question how the Biodiversity Board has taken up the proposal without the formation of a local biodiversity committee. For formation of any bio-park in the city, the Board has to submit a proposal to the committee first, they stressed.

“If a bio-park is set up here, there will be more public involvement and soon, concrete structures will follow to provide basic minimum facilities for tourists and visitors. This will affect the unique wildlife of these forests. First of all, before initiating any such proposal, the Board should ensure safety and protection of wildlife. There should be no adverse effect either on the habitat or wildlife. Otherwise, they should identify a place which is not a forest and is fit to be developed as a bio-park,” an environmental activist said.