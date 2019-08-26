Home Cities Bengaluru

Bio park planned in Turahalli forest, greens sore

A senior forest official, however, justified the proposal saying, “Researchers and students from IISc can conduct studies here on the flora and fauna as not many studies have been done.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

The pond dug by residents for animals at Turahalli forests.

The pond dug by residents for animals at Turahalli forests | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the central guidelines to state governments clearly state that biodiversity parks should be set up on waste lands and degraded lands to better utilise such spaces, the Karnataka forest department has decided to ignore them. 

Not only has it planned to set up a bio park in the pristine Turahalli and Jarkabandi state forests (both within Bengaluru), it also allowed a site visit by a team including researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Nearly 100-150 acres in Turahalli and Jarkabandi state forests have been proposed to be converted into a biodiversity park, which has upset activists and environmentalists.

Last year, guidelines were issued to all state biodiversity boards to identify wastelands and unusable lands and develop them into biodiversity parks. However, the identified area, especially in Turahalli, is an existing forest habitat for spotted deer, peacocks, reptiles, wild boars, hares and varied avian life, the activists pointed out.

A senior forest official, however, justified the proposal saying, “Researchers and students from IISc can conduct studies here on the flora and fauna as not many studies have been done. Further, desilting of lakes, clearing of nullahs and existing water holes is needed for the benefit of the wildlife. The forest area has to be fenced to protect it from encroachers and other unscrupulous elements. The plan is to protect the city’s rare and endangered species. The intention is good.”

Officials claimed that having a biodiversity park in Turahalli will discourage encroachments which has been a menace in recent times there. With Turahalli forests being home to rare and endangered species, a project for scientific assessment is needed by researchers, they said. On the cards is plantation of fruit-bearing trees to benefit vast bird species that have made this pristine forest their home while a reptile park too is likely to be part of this project.

Confirming the site visit by a team of botanical and wildlife experts, besides IISc researchers, last week, forest officials said certain observations were made as the biodiversity park proposal will have huge benefits for the city. Forest officials, Karnataka State Biodiversity Board member, experts and researchers too conducted a survey of the forest area. 

However, a few city environmentalists are not convinced about setting up a biodiversity park in a forest area. 

They question how the Biodiversity Board has taken up the proposal without the formation of a local biodiversity committee. For formation of any bio-park in the city, the Board has to submit a proposal to the committee first, they stressed.

“If a bio-park is set up here, there will be more public involvement and soon, concrete structures will follow to provide basic minimum facilities for tourists and visitors. This will affect the unique wildlife of these forests. First of all, before initiating any such proposal, the Board should ensure safety and protection of wildlife. There should be no adverse effect either on the habitat or wildlife. Otherwise, they should identify a place which is not a forest and is fit to be developed as a bio-park,” an environmental activist said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Forest Department waste lands Turahalli forest
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp