Cabbie held for punching, abusing traffic constable  

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old traffic constable was assaulted by a cab driver who drove his vehicle against a one-way road in Kaadubeesanahalli on Friday morning.

The accused driver Sandeep was arrested by Marathahalli police for punching the constable with a bunch of car keys.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 9.30 am when traffic constable Karadi Hanumantappa was on duty.

He received a message that there was huge traffic jam on the busy service road in Kaadubeesanahalli and rushed to the spot. He saw that a driver of a private cab service driving against the one way, was causing traffic jam. Despite Hanumanthappa asking the driver Sandeep to return, he continued to drive against the one way.

When the constable started recording the violation on his mobile phone, an enraged Sandeep got down from his car pulled Hanumanthappa down by his collar and started to beat him up hurling abuses at him. When Hanumanthappa called the traffic staff over his phone, Sandeep punched his face with his car keys.

Hanumanthappa was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid and Marathalli police, bundled Sandeep into a Hoysala vehicle and took him into police custody.