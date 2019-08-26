Giddenahalli Lake gets fresh lease of life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Giddenahalli Lake is now sporting a cleaner look, thanks to real estate developer Mahaveer Group’s ongoing efforts at reviving it. The group’s six-month long revival project has come to an end and the lake at Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk has now been restored to its original state. The lake had been lying in a neglected state for a long time and besides sewage and froth, there was also no water source flowing into it. Now, the lake has not just returned to its natural state but is also attracting flora and fauna again. The size of the revived lake is 4acres and 14guntas.

The revival process involved removing silt, increasing the storage capacity of the lake, fencing the lake, and placing pavers to create a walkway for residents in the area. The company also diverted the rain water stream in the area to the lake, which, in turn, has increased the water bed level around the area.

The group’s managing director, Praveen Kumbala, said the recent floods in Kodagu and Kerala showed them the impact environmental degradation can have on climate change. “We have been practising rainwater harvesting diligently, which motivated us to take up this green cause,” he added.

Siddegowda, police inspector, Lokayukta, said the rejuvenated lake has now become a source of water to a lot of bore-wells in and around the lake. He added, “Moreover, people can come here now for their walks or to just sit and view the beauty of the lake anytime of the day which was not possible before.”