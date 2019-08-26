Home Cities Bengaluru

Giddenahalli Lake gets fresh lease of life

Giddenahalli Lake is now sporting a cleaner look, thanks to real estate developer Mahaveer Group’s ongoing efforts at reviving it.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

The size of the revived lake is 4 acres

The size of the revived lake is 4 acres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Giddenahalli Lake is now sporting a cleaner look, thanks to real estate developer Mahaveer Group’s ongoing efforts at reviving it. The group’s six-month long revival project has come to an end and the lake at Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk has now been restored to its original state. The lake had been lying in a neglected state for a long time and besides sewage and froth, there was also no water source flowing into it. Now, the lake has not just returned to its natural state but is also attracting flora and fauna again. The size of the revived lake is 4acres and 14guntas.

The revival process involved removing silt, increasing the storage capacity of the lake, fencing the lake, and placing pavers to create a walkway for residents in the area. The company also diverted the rain water stream in the area to the lake, which, in turn, has increased the water bed level around the area. 

The group’s managing director, Praveen Kumbala, said the recent floods in Kodagu and Kerala showed them the impact environmental degradation can have on climate change. “We have been practising rainwater harvesting diligently, which motivated us to take up this green cause,” he added.

Siddegowda, police inspector, Lokayukta, said the rejuvenated lake has now become a source of water to a lot of bore-wells in and around the lake. He added, “Moreover, people can come here now for their walks or to just sit and view the beauty of the lake anytime of the day which was not possible before.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giddenahalli Lake
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp