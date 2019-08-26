Family doesn’t get seats despite reservation, Railways asked to pay 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the inconvenience caused to a 64-year-old woman and her family because of negligence by the Railways, a consumer forum in the city has directed the Railways to pay compensation and also to refund the tickets.

The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum ordered to refund ticket charges, autorickshaw and bus charges of Rs 1,047, litigation expenses of Rs 1,500, and Rs 10,000 compensation for causing mental agony to the complainant V K Manjunath, a resident of Horamavu Agara in the city.

According to the order passed recently, the complainant booked a reservation in the general compartment on June 27, 2018 to travel on June 30, 2018 from Krishnarajapuram to Jolarpettai to attend an important family function and a return journey ticket on July 1, 2018.

Accordingly, on June 30, 2018, the complainant and his family reached the station to board the train, but were shocked to see that the compartment was completely crowded and seats were occupied by people who didn’t have a reservation ticket.

The complainant and his family, including his aged mother, tried to get inside the reservation coach but all efforts went in vain and the train departed. The complainant and his family missed the train due to the negligence of Railways. Neither the TTE nor the RPF was there to clear the crowd.

Manjunath said it was a very important family function for the their family and hence they went to Silk Board to catch a bus to Jolarpettai. They waited for an hour in rain and later came to know that there are no direct buses to Jolarpettai. Finally, frustrated and disappointed, the family came back home and cancelled the tickets but no refund was provided by the Railways, despite a complaint being lodged through consumer helpline and online.

On this, the forum, comprising president T Shobhadevi and Members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha said, “In spite of a notice, the Railway authorities remained exparte and chose not to reply to the complaint. Hence, we have no other option except to believe the facts of the complaint and documents filed by the complainant. There is no denial from the Railways regarding this type of event in the reply. It clearly shows that even though the Railways had knowledge of the problems, but it did not take necessary action even after the complainant raised the issue.”