Gang stabs cabbie to death with beer bottle  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death with a beer bottle in JP Nagar on Saturday night. Police said that old rivalry is said to be the reason and a special team was formed to nab the accused. The deceased is Sunil Kumar, a resident of Marenahalli, who was working as a driver and also at a pub. He was married and had a child.

The police said that the incident took place around 1.30am when he was on his way home on his bike. A group of unidentified men waylaid him and attacked him with a beer bottle in the middle of the road before fleeing. Passersby who heard his screams rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The assailants stabbed him at least four times and police have gathered CCTV footage. Preliminary investigations reveal that he had a fight with someone before leaving the pub.