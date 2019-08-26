Get creative at this art fest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Painting is a form of knowledge; it can and also be a means of transforming society. Celebrating #Artlet with the launch edition of ‘Social Art Revival’, Church Street Social is getting transformed into a two-day shape shifting art gallery. #Artlet will be a curated event comprising fine art exhibits, installations, workshops, panel discussions, film screenings, wine showcase, music listening room and multiple pre-launch art events.

The first edition of Social Art Revival looks at the concept of breathing art into life, and life into art.

The theme is inspired by the property itself; an attempt to sustain the art scene and revitalise it with freshness, offering a platform for local voices to shine. The first edition of Social Art Revival will be showcased online and also in the physical outlet. It’s an open event and anybody can take part in it.

During the weekend, various art workshops (including one on drawing faces)

are scheduled to help participants translate the mess of their minds into whatever language they choose

on paper.On August 31 and September 1, more than a dozen urban and contemporary visual artists are coming together for a showcase.

Artists displaying or selling their works include Sajid Wajid Sheikh, Doodlemafia, Something Sketchy, and many more. The Social Art Revival will be at Church Street Social, Church Street on August 31 and September 1.